Tulfo seeks subpoenas for DND, AFP over One China hearing absence

Senator Erwin Tulfo on Thursday called for the issuance of a subpoena against officials of the Department of National Defense (DND) after they failed to attend a Senate hearing on the country's stance regarding the One China policy.

During a public hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, where Tulfo serves as vice chairperson, the senator expressed frustration over the absence of Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. and other DND officials, who were invited to provide key insights on the implications of the Philippines' defense commitments in the event of a Taiwan Strait conflict.

The committee was seeking clarity on how the One China policy aligns with the country’s Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) with the United States, a critical issue amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

Tulfo lamented that Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro attended the hearing but limited her responses to diplomatic matters, prompting senators to raise concern over the lack of defense sector representation in the discussion.

“We deserve to know,” Tulfo said.

“How can we proceed? The [DFA] Secretary is having a hard time trying to answer these questions when it is not in her territory. Only the Defense Department and the Armed Forces of the Philippines can answer all these questions,” he further said.

Tulfo specifically questioned the current status and utility of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), citing the need for clarity on whether U.S. troops or equipment are already stationed at Philippine bases and why these assets have not been mobilized during recent disasters for humanitarian relief.

“Ito bang EDCA buhay na? May mga tao na ba diyan? Bakit hindi pa nakatulong sa relief, humanitarian efforts?” he asked.

He then moved to subpoena DND officials and representatives from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). This motion was adopted by the committee and will be forwarded to Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero for implementation.

The subpoena, if issued, will compel DND and AFP representatives to appear before the Senate panel in its next hearing to directly address security and military preparedness concerns amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the region.

Tulfo emphasized the importance of clear answers, highlighting the need for readiness and transparency as the Philippines navigates complex regional dynamics involving China, Taiwan, and the United States.