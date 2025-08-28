Tondo house destruction marred by tension

A tense confrontation unfolded Thursday in Barangay 227, Tondo, as a court sheriff and Manila police officers enforced a demolition order, leading to a standoff with residents.

The private demolition team, escorted by a large number of police officers, arrived at a residential compound on Jose Abad Santos Street to execute a court-ordered demolition.

The order was described as long overdue.

Residents resisted the crew and police, throwing bottles and stones as they pleaded for more time to vacate their homes.

Police arrested several individuals involved in the confrontation.

Three Manila city councilors, including Second District Councilor Darwin Sia, also appealed to the sheriff for a delay, but their requests were denied.