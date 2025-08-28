Tolentino kicks off preps for Asian track tourney

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino is observing first-hand the conduct of the 2025 Track Asia Cup in Suphan Buri in Thailand as part of the preparations of the country’s hosting of the Asian Cycling Confederation Track Championships in March at the newly-built Tagaytay CT Velodrome.

“It will be the first time in 30 years that the Philippines is hosting Asian-level track championships and we want to make sure on its success,” said Tolentino, also the president of the national sports association for cycling, the Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines.

Thailand Cycling Association president General Decha Hemkasri welcomed Tolentino at the opening ceremony on Thursday at the Suphan Buri Velodrome, which has hosted the same competition several times in the past.

The Suphan Buri Velodrome is a 333-meter concrete and open-air track facility while the Tagaytay CT Velodrome is wood and indoor with an International Cycling Union Olympic and world championship standard length of 250 meters.

Tolentino is also using the ocular to survey the facility that will be the venue of the 33rd Southeast Asian Games track competitions in December.

Twenty-eight national and club teams are participating in the Track Asia Cup from Thursday until Saturday featuring a sizeable attendance that makes the race one of the most sought-after in Asia.

“With 28 teams, these competitions approximate the ACC championships where we expect track cyclists from 40 Asian countries to converge in Tagaytay City,” Tolentino said.

The Tagaytay City ACC Track Championships are scheduled 25 to 31 March next year.