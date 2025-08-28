The 'Twilight Saga' returns to theaters in October

Relive the epic love story of Edward Cullen and Bella Swan as the Twilight Saga returns to theaters this October.

All the five movies, Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn part one and part two will screen again on cinemas. Exact dates are yet to be revealed.

The films are based on author Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling books of the same name.

Novels Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn were published from 2005 to 2008. These were told from the point of view of 17-year-old Bella Swan, a girl from Arizona, Florida who moves to Forks, Washington and falls in love with 104-year-old vampire named Edward Cullen.

The epilogue of Eclipse as well as the second part of Breaking Dawn were told from the perspective of Jacob Black, a werewolf and Swan’s best friend.

Midnight Sun, a retelling of the first book from Edward’s viewpoint, was published in 2020. The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner, a novella on a newborn vampire who appeared in Eclipse, was released in 2010. Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined wherein the genders of Cullen and Swan were switched was published in 2015 in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the book series.

The books sold an estimated 160 million copies worldwide and was translated into 49 languages.

Lead stars of the franchise films Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, collectively grossed more than $3.4 billion worldwide, THR reports. The film adaptations of the first three novels were released in 2008, 2009, and 2010. Breaking Dawn was adapted into two films, being released in 2011 and 2012.