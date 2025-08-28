Taguig marks World Lake Day with boat race

Taguig City joined the first global observance of World Lake Day on Wednesday with a regatta at Laguna Lake in Barangay Lower Bicutan.

Fifteen barangay teams took part in the race, with each using locally crafted fiberglass boats with four paddlers and a drummer.

Barangay Bagumbayan won with a time of seven minutes and 39 seconds, followed by Barangay Sta. Ana at seven minutes and 59 seconds and Barangay New Lower Bicutan at eight minutes.

Mayor Lani Cayetano said the regatta honors Taguig’s roots.

“As we all know, Taguig began as a thriving fishing and farming community, including a duck-raising industry,” she said.

Bagumbayan team captain Jomel Calindacion said discipline and teamwork were their key to victory.

The event was organized by the Lake and River Management Office, the Sports Development Office, and local fisherfolk. National paddlers from the Philippine Dragonboat Team and the Philippine Canoe Kayak Dragonboat Federation also staged an exhibition.

Paddler Carmel Fufunan said the activity both promoted rowing and highlighted environmental care.

“We are grateful because the community here is open, and we are willing to help encourage Taguigeños to try dragonboat,” she said.

She also called on residents to keep Laguna Lake clean through proper waste segregation.

Other activities included a symposium on lake conservation and livelihood training focused on lake-based resources.