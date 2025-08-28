Stallions shoot down Strykers in 13-goal frenzy

Chandler McDaniel scored a double hat trick as Stallion Laguna FC battered Strykers FC of Guam, 13-0, in the AFC Women's Champions League late Thursday at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar.

McDaniel continued her fiery form from the Stallions' 6-1 win over Khovd Western of Mongolia lat Monday as she scored in the 18th, 26th, 37th, 47th, 56th and 64th minutes against the Strykers.

Rhea Chan (35th and 52nd) and Malia Cerdon (44th and 57th) added her names on the score sheet with a brace each.

Mia Bookhard (second), Jenna Merril (69th) and Charisa Lemoran (89th) scored more goals as Stallion now holds the tops spot in Group A.

A win over home side ISPE FC on Sunday at the same venue will give Stallion a spot in the quarterfinal.