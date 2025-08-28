Solon seeks budget hike for DTI investment promotion

With only about P5 million in funding, the office handling the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Green Lane project has remained understaffed and reliant on temporary personnel despite being tasked to run one of the Marcos administration’s priority programs.

Northern Samar 2nd District Representative Edwin Ongchuan, vice chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, is now pushing for a higher allocation for DTI offices engaged in investment promotion.

During Wednesday’s budget deliberations, Ongchuan pointed out that the P5 million earmarked for the One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments is “too little,” given that the office is currently handling 212 Green Lane projects.