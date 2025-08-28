SM expands JOBS program with TESDA

The SM Group is scaling up its Jobs Opportunities Building Skills (JOBS) program by embedding Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA)-accredited training into its nationwide job fairs, a move seen to help bridge the country’s skills gap while broadening the talent pipeline for industries.

Launched in partnership with TESDA last year, the initiative moves beyond traditional job matching by integrating access to training opportunities.

The combination of employment and skills development aims to equip job seekers with the competencies required in a rapidly evolving labor market.

“Just as we at SM rely on the competence of our people to grow, we also want to contribute to the country’s goal of helping Filipinos secure meaningful employment,” said Frederic DyBuncio, president and CEO of SM Investments Corporation.

“Through our partnership with TESDA, we aim to expand opportunities that combine access to jobs and skills development, enabling inclusive growth in the communities that we serve,” he added.

For his part, TESDA deputy director Nelly Dillera said the collaboration is aligned with the government’s push for sustainable livelihoods.

“This partnership with SM marks a significant milestone in bringing jobs and skills development directly to the Filipino people. By combining employment access with targeted training opportunities, we are creating a more responsive and inclusive pathway to sustainable livelihoods — right where communities live, shop, and gather,” Dillera said.

The program has also expanded sector-focused initiatives in supply chain, logistics, and retail, while tapping the Department of Health to support hiring in healthcare. Collaborations with the People Management Association of the Philippines have allowed SM to connect with a broader pool of talent.

Since its rollout in 2024, the JOBS program has mounted over 300 job fairs nationwide, reaching more than 180,000 jobseekers.

More than 24,000 were hired on the spot, underscoring its effectiveness in addressing employment challenges while supporting business sectors in need of skilled workers.