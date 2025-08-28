Seminarian attempts to burn down seminary

TACLOBAN CITY — A first-year college seminarian reportedly experiencing mental health problems went amok before dawn on Tuesday in Borongan City, stabbing three of his fellow seminarians and threatening to set fire to their seminary building.

In a statement, the formators of the Nativity of Our Lady College Seminary said the incident happened at around 3 a.m. Police were immediately contacted to respond to the emergency, while the wounded seminarians were rushed to Eastern Samar Provincial Hospital, where they are now recuperating.

The seminary said the suspect will undergo psychiatric intervention, while his fellow seminarians will be provided with psycho-social debriefing.