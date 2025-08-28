Sarines twins shine at Apo

DAVAO CITY — Under the golden light of a tense Thursday afternoon, twins Lisa and Mona Sarines delivered a playoff thriller that electrified the Apo Golf and Country Club and gave the Philippine Amateur Championships an early taste of drama.

The sisters battled through three pressure-packed playoff holes for low medalist honors, their swings smooth but their intent razor-sharp. In the end, it was Lisa who emerged with the edge, sinking a two-putt par on the third hole after Mona failed to get up and down from beyond the green.

Their duel wasn’t just about a medal — it was a quiet declaration: The title run might very well be a family affair.

Earlier, Johanna Blair Uyking had stormed back into contention with a clutch birdie on the 18th to tie the twins at 151 and join the sudden-death playoff. But her momentum stalled on the first extra hole when she found the bunker on her approach and couldn’t recover, exiting the showdown early.

From there, it was all Sarines.

On the grueling second playoff hole, both chipped in solid efforts to save par, refusing to blink. But on the third, Mona cracked just enough, overshooting the green and leaving the door ajar. Lisa stepped in calmly and closed it.

As the final putt dropped, the tension dissolved into a quiet embrace between sister — a rare moment of softness after a fierce test of nerves and skill.

The message was clear: the rest of the field has its work cut out. The Sarines twins aren’t just contenders — they’re the standard.

In Friday’s quarterfinals of this event organized by the National Golf Association of the Philippines, the Sarines twins are favored to breeze past Merry Rose Wacan and Athena Batican, respectively.

Uyking, meanwhile, faces a tougher path as she takes on the dangerous Nicole Gan, who has yet to fully show her expected form.

Another matchup to watch features Precious Zaragosa and Crista Minoza in what promises to be a compelling clash.

After a blazing start, Perry Josef Bucay cooled off with a 72 but still secured the top seed at 139, four strokes clear of local favorite Alexander Bisera, who carded a 70.

Bucay will face Belly Vidal, who clinched the final playoff spot by upsetting John Gabriel Canlas.

Bisera, meanwhile, takes on 12-year-old Vito Sarines in one of the day’s most anticipated matchups.

Third seed Bobe Salahog’s steady 72 sets up a clash with veteran Don Breganza, while 13-year-old Apollo Batican of Cagayan de Oro tests his mettle against Miguel Fusilero.