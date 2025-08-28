Sarines twins lead advance

DAVAO CITY — Under the golden light of a tense Thursday afternoon, twins Lisa and Mona Sarines delivered a playoff thriller that electrified the Apo Golf and Country Club and gave the Philippine Amateur Championships an early taste of drama.

The sisters battled through three pressure-packed playoff holes for low medalist honors, their swings smooth but their intent razor-sharp. In the end, it was Lisa who emerged with the edge, sinking a two-putt par on the third hole after Mona failed to get up and down from beyond the green.

Their duel wasn’t just about a medal — it was a quiet declaration: the title run might very well be a family affair.

Earlier, Johanna Blair Uyking had stormed back into contention with a clutch birdie on the 18th to tie the twins at 151 and join the sudden-death playoff. But her momentum stalled on the first extra hole when she found the bunker on her approach and couldn’t recover, exiting the showdown early.

From there, it was all Sarines.

On the grueling second playoff hole, both chipped in solid efforts to save par, refusing to blink. But on the third, Mona cracked just enough—overshooting the green and leaving the door ajar. Lisa stepped in calmly and closed it.

As the final putt dropped, the tension dissolved into a quiet embrace between sisters—a rare moment of softness after a fierce test of nerves and skill.

The message was clear: the rest of the field has its work cut out. The Sarines twins aren’t just contenders — they’re the standard.

In Friday’s quarterfinals, twins Lisa and Mona Sarines are favored to breeze past Merry Rose Wacan and Athena Batican, respectively.

Johanna Uyking, meanwhile, faces a tougher path as she takes on the dangerous Nicole Gan, who has yet to fully show her expected form.

Another matchup to watch features Precious Zaragosa and Crista Minoza in what promises to be a compelling clash.

After a blazing start, Perry Josef Bucay cooled off with a 72 but still secured the top seed at 139, four strokes clear of local favorite Alexander Bisera, who carded a 70.

Bucay will face Belly Vidal, who clinched the final playoff spot by upsetting John Gabriel Canlas.

Bisera, meanwhile, takes on 12-year-old Vito Sarines in one of the day’s most anticipated matchups.

Third seed Bobe Salahog’s steady 72 sets up a clash with veteran Don Breganza, while 13-year-old Apollo Batican of Cagayan de Oro tests his mettle against Miguel Fusilero.

For the second straight day, Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines president Oliver Gan proved he can keep up with players half his age. He carded an 80 to finish 10th at 157—earning a Round of 16 spot, but now faces a daunting challenge in La Salle standout Santino Laurel.

The other men’s quarterfinal matchups feature AJ Wacan vs. Adrian Bisera, Jacob Rolida vs. Zachary Villaroman, and Alexis Nailga vs. Romer Beran.

Quarterfinals will be played Friday afternoon, with the semifinals set for Saturday.

The five-day event is organized by the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

The qualifiers:

MEN – Perry Josef Bucay 139 (67-72), Alexander Bisera 143 (73-70), Bobe Salahog 143 (71-72), Apollo Batican 146 (72-74), AJ Wacan 148 (75-73), Jacob Rolida 149 (72-77), Santino Laurel 150 (70-80), Alexis Nailga 156 (79-77), Romer Beran 157 (78-79), Oliver Gan 157 (77-80), Zach Villaroman 158 (80-78), Adrian Bisera 158 (78-80), Miguel Fusilero 160 (79-81), Don Breganza 160 (75-85), Vito Sarines 160 (75-85), Belly Videl 161 (81-80)

WOMEN – Lisa Sarines 151 (78-73), Mona Sarines 151 (77-74), Johanna Blair Uyking 151 (75-76), Precious Zaragosa 154 (75-79), Crista Minoza 156 (79-77), Nicole Gan 160 (79-81), Athena Batican 162 (79-83), Merry Rose Wacan 164 (82-82)