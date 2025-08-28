San Mateo mayor opposes Manila landfill move

The local government of San Mateo, Rizal refuted the recent statement of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno saying the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has allowed them to dump their garbage in their town.

According to San Mateo Mayor Bartolome “Omie” Rivera Jr., the transfer of Manila's landfill to the New San Mateo Sanitary Landfill starting on 27 August 2025 had no prior notice or consultation with his office.

“Sa ating pagkakaintindi, ang landfill sa ating bayan ay naitayo noon bilang isang alternatibong tambakan [lamang] ng basura sakaling mahinto [a]ng operasyon ng landfill sa [ating katabing bayan ng] Montalban,” Rivera said in a statement.

The mayor also noted that the town's sanitary landfill is not designed to accept large volumes of wastes from the large cities of Metro Manila.

“Nangangamba tayo na dagliang mapupuno ang kapasidad ng ating landfill, lalong bibigat ang daloy ng trapiko at tataas ang banta sa kalusugan at kaligtasan ng ating mga mamamayan,” Rivera said.

The local chief executive added that though he recognizes the authority of the MMDA in relation to overall coordination in terms of waste management in Metro Manila, he believes that the said directive of the agency must be aligned according to the Constitution.

He said existing laws on the environment should also be considered, aside from Republic Act 7160 or the Local Government Code as well as the initial consultation and coordination with the affected local government unit.

“Nauunawaan natin ang mga naging negatibong reaksyon ng ating mga kababayan matapos mabasa ang balitang ito. Nalulungkot din tayo sapagkat hindi tayo naging bahagi ng pagpaplano sa pagsasakatuparan ng kautusang ito,” Rivera said.

Rivera added, “kaya hihingin natin sa MMDA na muling bigyang konsiderasyon ang kanilang desisyon ukol sa pagtambak sa ating bayan at magkaroon ng pormal na pag-uusap at koordinasyon.”

If this will be pushed through, Rivera said that traffic management, landfill maintenance, care for health and cleanliness should also be discussed so that it does not cause harm in the future.