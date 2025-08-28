Rogue cop linked to Gapos Gang arrested in Bulacan

Santa Maria, Bulacan — A police officer was arrested in connection with a robbery/hold-up incident that occurred on 27 August 2025, at around 2:30 PM in Brgy. Manggahan.

According to the Bulacan Police Provincial Office (BPPO), the arrested cop is allegedly the leader of the Gapos Gang.

The incident was reported to the Santa Maria Police Station at around 5:25 PM on the same day.

Based on the report of the Santa Maria Municipal Police Station, the suspect was identified as a 34-year-old member of the Philippine National Police and a resident of Brgy. Sala, Tanauan City, Batangas.

The suspect, who was assigned as Team Leader of the Motorcycle Patrol Unit at Tanauan Component City Police Station, was arrested during a hot-pursuit operation.

On 28 August 2025, the victims positively identified the suspect as the one who pointed a firearm at them during the robbery.

The recovered cash, placed in plastic bags labeled “Mentos,” was likewise identified by the victims as part of the stolen items.

The hot-pursuit operation was jointly conducted by personnel of the Santa Maria Police Station, in coordination with the Bulacan Provincial Intelligence Unit, RSOG-PRO3, CIDG-Bulacan PFU, and the Tanauan CCPS.

Recovered from the suspect’s possession were one caliber .45 pistol (SAM) with serial number F05010258, three caliber .45 high-capacity magazines, 12 rounds of live ammunition, one replica caliber .45 pistol (Double Eagle), two plate numbers marked CAE1713, three plastic bags of coins labeled “Mentos,” seven Android smartphones, two keypad phones, one katana (samurai sword), one green/black bolt cutter, and 59 pieces of white cable ties.

Follow-up investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend three other suspects who remain at large.