Rachel Platten thanks Taylor Swift for inspiring her to own masters

American singer-songwriter Rachel Platten feels indebted to popstar Taylor Swift for inspiring her to own her masters.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the “Fight Song,” Platten shared that she has gone back to some of her original songs, not to change them, but to reclaim them.

“I’m proud to announce that on 9/26, I'm releasing a new album with my own, ‘Rachel's Versions’ of ‘Fight Song,’ ‘Stand By You’ and other songs from my album Wildfire. ‘Fight Song (Rachel's Version),’ will also include some live songs and a surprise from the vault,” she said.

She added that she had no idea that her life would change when she wrote these songs.

“For a decade, they've lived out in the world, carrying their own weight. They've been parts of your moments of strength, doubt and connection,” Platten said.

Reclaiming the songs is more than about releasing new versions, Platten shared. “The new ‘Rachel's Versions’ are infused with the voice I have now, the wisdom I've gained, and the undeniable pride of owning my own masters. I'm grateful to @TaylorSwift for bringing this conversation to light and empowering artists to take back control over their work, their stories, and their futures.”

Platten thanked Jon Levine, original producer of Wildfire, for joining her in re-recording the songs.

"Most importantly, thank you to all of you, who have stood by me over these years. I can't wait for you to hear them again-this time, fully, completely, and unapologetically mine."