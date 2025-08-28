PNP to sustain 5-minute response under Nartatez

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is keeping its 5-Minute Response Policy (5MRP) as a top priority to ensure rapid police assistance to emergency calls according to newly-minted PNP acting chief Police Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Thursday.

During a radio interview, Nartatez said the policy, launched by former chief PNP Gen. Nicolas Torre III, remains a key performance indicator for frontline units.

“We will continue this 5MRP for those who need help, especially our fellow citizens,” Nartatez said, adding that people should call 911 and press 1 for police assistance. “This 5MRP is part of our enhanced managing operations.”

Nartatez acknowledged that while the five-minute target is achievable in many urban areas, geographic limitations may pose a challenge in remote and coastal communities. He noted that the key is ensuring information is relayed quickly so police can respond immediately.

He cited the Quezon City Police District as a successful example of the policy in action, where rapid responses led to improved community safety.

The 5MRP is integrated into the PNP’s broader Enhanced Managing Police Operations framework, which combines patrol plans, community visibility, and real-time coordination through emergency hotlines.

The PNP urged the public to use the 911 hotline, pressing “1” for immediate police assistance.