PNP to sustain 5-minute response policy under Nartatez

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is keeping the 5-Minute Response Policy (5MRP) as a top operational priority under the leadership of Acting Chief PNP, Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., assuring the public of continued rapid police response to emergency calls.

In a radio interview on Thursday, Nartatez emphasized that the 5MRP, originally launched by former Chief PNP PGen Nicolas Torre III, remains a key performance indicator for frontline police units, aimed at delivering swift assistance to citizens in distress.

“Ipagpapatuloy natin itong 5MRP sa nangangailangan ng tulong, lalo na sa ating mga kababayan,” Nartatez said.

“Itatawag lang sa 911 at pindutin ang 1 for police assistance. Itong 5MRP ay bahagi ng ating enhanced managing operations.”

According to Nartatez, the 5MRP is supported by a patrol system that spans from major precincts down to the smallest police units in barangays, ensuring coordinated and proactive deployment.

While the five-minute target is achievable in many urban areas, Nartatez admitted that geographical limitations, especially in remote and coastal areas, may pose challenges.

“The 5MRP is a performance indicator. Ang importante, agad na naipapaabot ang impormasyon sa ating mga pulis at sila ay kaagad na rumeresponde,” he explained.

“Kung nasa sentro ang ating mga kapulisan, within five minutes ay makakarating sila,” he added.

He cited the Quezon City Police District during his tenure as Regional Director of NCRPO as a successful example of the 5MRP in action, where rapid responses contributed to improved community safety.

Meanwhile, Nartatez reaffirmed that the 5MRP is fully integrated into the PNP’s broader strategy under Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO) — a framework that combines patrol plans, community visibility, and real-time coordination through emergency hotlines like 911.

He reiterated the importance of timely police response as not just a metric, but a commitment to public safety, ensuring that citizens can rely on the PNP in times of emergency.

The PNP urged the public to utilize the 911 hotline, pressing “1” for immediate police assistance, as a direct line to activate the 5MRP system.

The PNP continues to assess and improve its operational systems to better serve communities, particularly in disaster-prone and high-crime areas where timely intervention can save lives.