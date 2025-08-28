PLDT sweeps way to finals

PLDT weathered an uninspired start in its final prelims outing before rediscovering its dominant form to dispatch ZUS Coffee, 24-26, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14, at the Araneta Coliseum Thursday night and secure a 5-0 sweep heading into the finals of the Premier Volleyball League Invitational.

Coming off an emotional and historic championship run in the PVL On Tour, the High Speed Hitters appeared uncharacteristically out of sync in the early going, missing the trademark net aggressiveness that had fueled their ascent to On Tour glory.

That early lapse opened the door for the undermanned yet spirited Thunderbelles, who took full advantage of the sluggish start to wrest control and steal the opening frame.

However, once they shook off the cobwebs, the High Speed Hitters’ trademark rhythm, net defense and sheer depth proved too much to handle.

While the win extended PLDT's scorching run to 12 straight victories, including eight from its On Tour title sweep, it was a performance that hinted at something deeper than early-match jitters.

PLDT also became the second team to sweep a preliminary round multiple times.

“I think the format of this whole tournament challenges every team, how to play back-to-back,” said Savi Davison, reflecting on the demanding schedule that required teams to play on back-to-back days. “We got a bit of a wake-up call early on but we came back and we were able to make it three sets straight.”

Davison poured in 26 points to annex another Best Player of the Game award in a performance she spiked with 12 excellent digs and seven receptions. Kim Dy also continued her consistent run with 13 markers while Dell Palomata and Mika Reyes matched 11-point outputs and rookie Alleiah Malaluan added nine points for the peerless High Speed Hitters, who outgunned the Thunderbelles in attacks, 69-47.