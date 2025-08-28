Phl, Australia, Canada wrap up joint maritime drills off BdM

The Philippine Navy, alongside naval forces from Australia and Canada, concluded a multilateral maritime exercise east of Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) on Thursday, 27 August, as part of the Exercise ALON 2025.

The coordinated drills featured the BRP Jose Rizal (FF150) of the Philippine Navy, HMAS Brisbane (DDG41) of the Royal Australian Navy, and HMCS Ville de Québec (FFH332) from the Royal Canadian Navy.

The participating vessels sailed from El Nido, Palawan, and conducted a series of tactical maneuvers and interoperability exercises in waters northward, culminating in operations east of Bajo de Masinloc, a strategically significant area in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) also claimed by the Chinese forces.

AFP Public Affairs Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the drills featured two major serials, including Air Defense Exercise (ADEX) that honed the participants’ capability to counter simulated aerial threats through coordinated defensive measures. Another was the Photo Exercise (PHOTOEX) that showcased precision formation sailing and multinational naval professionalism.

“As a key component of Exercise ALON 2025, this engagement reaffirms the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ commitment to advancing defense cooperation with like-minded nations,” he added.