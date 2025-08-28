Pampanga mayors forge anti-corruption pact

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — In an unprecedented show of unity, all 19 municipal mayors of Pampanga signed a landmark anti-corruption covenant on Wednesday, pledging to uphold transparency, accountability, and integrity in local governance.

The signing, held at the provincial capitol and led by Pampanga Mayors’ League (PML) president Mayor Jun Tetangco, marked the first time the province’s local chief executives collectively denounced graft as a systemic threat to public welfare.

In their joint statement, the mayors declared:

“As leaders entrusted with a sacred mandate, we categorically denounce all forms of corruption — in any level or guise — that rob our people of resources meant for their welfare. Accountability must not be confined to a single sector. It shall guide every facet of governance: health, education, social services, procurement, and legislation.”

They pledged to:

Demand transparency in the use of public funds and ensure projects are aligned with community needs; strengthen accountability through internal controls, reporting mechanisms, and participatory governance; safeguard public trust by preventing misuse of resources and ensuring equitable service delivery.

“This is not symbolism,” Tetangco stressed. “We will hold ourselves to higher standards — citizens must monitor us. A Pampanga defined by trust, not corruption, starts today.”

The covenant comes amid heightened public scrutiny of governance practices, particularly on issues such as flood control and infrastructure projects. Governor Lilia Pineda lauded the initiative as “a turning point for ethical leadership,” while civil society groups expressed support for stricter accountability measures.

The pact concluded with a unified commitment:

“Our people deserve a government clean in action, transparent in intent. Together, we reaffirm: to serve in honor, lead with integrity, and rebuild trust as Pampanga’s cornerstone.”