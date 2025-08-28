One China policy stays, says DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday reaffirmed the country’s adherence to the One China policy and called for restraint and dialogue amid rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

During the Senate hearing on the One China policy, DFA Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro underscored the 1975 Joint Communique between the Philippines and the People’s Republic of China as the “foundational” document guiding diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“The change in recognition of the one sole and legal government of China from the Republic of China to the People’s Republic of China is the basis of our One China policy,” Lazaro said.

Lazaro emphasized the DFA’s role as “guardian and steward” of this policy, stating successive administrations have consistently upheld it.

While reaffirming the policy, Lazaro acknowledged the country’s continued engagement with the Taiwanese people, citing longstanding economic and cultural ties.