Nowhere but up for Chery Tiggo

After getting a taste of what it’s like to be back in the finals, Chery Tiggo head coach Norman Miguel wants the Crossovers to remain hungry and laser-focused on the goal of capturing the elusive crown.

Chery Tiggo is just a win away from another championship dance in the 2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitationals to challenge no less than its previous tournament’s title game tormentor, PLDT.

The Crossovers have won their last two games after an opening day loss to On Tour champions High Speed Hitters for a 3-1 carryover record.

“We always remind them of what our goal as a team is. Where do we want to bring Chery Tiggo?” Miguel said.

Riding the crest of its huge five-set upset of Creamline and sweeping demolition of ZUS Coffee, the 2021 Open Conference titlist is pulling out all the stops to hurdle the last team standing in its way of a back-to-back championship appearance: Kobe Shinwa University.

The Crossovers will take on the Japanese guest team today in the 4 p.m. curtain-raiser of the last double-header elimination round playdate of the single-round robin competition at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

PLDT (4-0) is through to the winner-take-all gold medal round regardless of its match result against the Thunderbelles in their game, still being played as of press time.

Odds favor Chery Tiggo going into the match against Kobe Shinwa.

A win will hand the Crossovers the last finals seat.

Even a loss by five sets will still give Chery Tiggo a championship berth by virtue of a higher total match points earned.

It’s up to the Crossovers if they will grab the opportunity or let it slip away.

“Since we got ourselves to play in the finals of the On Tour, the challenge for us is how to sustain our level,” Miguel said.

“So that’s another set of commitment, since we’re here, we might as well go a notch higher in our performance. It’s a given that the pressure of expectations will always be there,” he added.

Miguel underscored the team’s need for a mindset shift.

“We are building maturity. And that means we require our players to be consistent. We can’t be blowing hot and cold. We have a higher goal now and that’s where we are focused on,” the tactician added.