Nartatez to reshape PNP’s resource utilization, ops policies

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Acting Chief, Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., is advancing a reform agenda focused on effective resource management and strengthened police operations.

In outlining his strategy, Nartatez emphasized that proper management of manpower, logistics, and finances is fundamental to enhancing all organizational functions within the PNP.

“Every organization, whether big or small, begins with the proper management of resources. In the PNP, this means maximizing our personnel, equipment, and finances to accomplish our operational plans and implement meaningful programs,” he said.

Comprehensive manpower management

The Acting Chief detailed a holistic approach to personnel management, covering the entire lifecycle from recruitment and placement to retirement and welfare. He said this will be pursued in coordination with the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM), the Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development (DHRDD), and other relevant units.

“By refining internal policies and promoting strategic placement, we aim to boost the performance and morale of police personnel. Effective utilization of human resources must go hand-in-hand with proper training and continuous development,” Nartatez added.

Logistics and financial efficiency

On logistics and finances, Nartatez stressed the need to strengthen systems and policies to ensure optimal and transparent use of the PNP’s material and financial assets. He noted that every decision should consider not only efficiency but also the morale and welfare of the force.

Enhanced Police Operations (EMPO)

Nartatez also prioritized police operations, highlighting the Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO) program.

“Through EMPO, we are able to deny the occurrence of focus crimes, investigate incidents effectively, identify personalities involved, and ensure that offenders are charged, convicted, and made accountable,” he explained.

The program covers patrol operations, crime prevention, and the arrest of wanted individuals, all deemed essential for maintaining peace and public safety.

These initiatives are part of eight strategic thrusts introduced by Nartatez, forming a reform roadmap designed to enhance operational effectiveness, organizational transformation, and public trust.