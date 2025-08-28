Napolcom suspends general over missing sabungeros case

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has ordered the preventive suspension of Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapas over allegations of grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of cockfighting enthusiasts, or sabungeros.

Napolcom Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan said Thursday the suspension will not exceed 90 days.

The order stemmed from Summary Dismissal Case CO-2025-0012, filed by complainant Elakim T. Patidongan through the Inspection, Monitoring, and Investigation Service (IMIS) of Napolcom.

According to the complaint, Macapas obstructed the probe by unlawfully confiscating the mobile phones of Elakim and his brother, Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, refusing to return the devices, and tampering with their contents, including deleting messages and concealing SD cards considered material evidence.

At the time, Macapas was Director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group. He is now Regional Director of Police Regional Office 12 in General Santos City.

“The gravity of the charges, the preliminary showing of strong evidence of guilt, and the necessity to safeguard the integrity and impartiality of the proceedings collectively justify the imposition of preventive suspension against the respondent,” Calinisan said.

He stressed that preventive suspension is “not a penalty, but a protective and procedural measure intended to preserve the integrity of the investigation.”

Napolcom emphasized the move “does not constitute a finding of guilt,” but is necessary to protect public interest and the administrative process.

On 14 August, the Patidongan brothers, who are linked to the missing sabungeros case, filed a complaint-affidavit against Macapas before Napolcom. Elakim alleged the police general seized their phones after they were taken into custody in Cambodia, deleted critical messages, and concealed SD cards.

The disappearance of 34 sabungeros between 2021 and 2022 has drawn national attention. Authorities earlier said the victims were believed to have been kidnapped in connection with match-fixing.

In a sworn statement, Elakim claimed the victims were buried in Taal Lake, accused businessman Atong Ang of being the mastermind, and linked actress Gretchen Barretto to the case.

On 1 August, charges of multiple murder, serious illegal detention, enforced disappearance, direct bribery, and obstruction of justice were filed against Ang and several others.

In July, former PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said Macapas had been reassigned as the regional police chief of Soccsksargen, clarifying the transfer was unrelated to the controversy.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla also said he requested the relief of a police commander in the probe, but did not name the officer.

Fajardo emphasized Macapas was not the one referred to by Remulla.