NAPOLCOM suspends ex-CIDG chief Macapaz

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) announced Thursday the 90-day suspension of former Philippine National Police–Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) Director Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz.

In a press conference, NAPOLCOM Vice Chairperson Rafael Calinisan said they have issued the resolution for Macapaz’s suspension for his alleged tampering with the investigation into the case of the missing sabungeros.

This stemmed from the case filed by Elakim Patidongan, brother of whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, two weeks ago.

“The respondent (Macapaz) knowingly and willfully obstructs, impedes, and frustrates investigation of the missing sabungeros case by lawfully picking his (Elakim) cellphone and of his brother and the refusing to return the same without any valid reasons,” the resolution read.

Patidongan also accused Macapaz of deleting messages on the phone to alter conversations.

He also alleged that Macapaz had concealed the phones’ SD cards despite knowing that these were material evidence in the ongoing investigation.

The NAPOLCOM, through its Inspection, Monitoring and Investigation Service (IMIS), filed a complaint against Macapaz for grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer last week.

This, as Macapaz allegedly attempted to pin whistleblower Julie “Totoy” Patidongan and his brothers as suspects in the abductions of at least 34 sabungeros reported missing between 2021 and 2022.