My Bohemian era

Baron Geisler walked through his past as a guy redeemed after his "bohemian era."

In his Instagram post 28 August, Geisler reflected on what his life was.

"2016 I was in Beastmode, a social experiment.

"2017 my mom passed, and I spiraled, six months of hiding at home, walking to fast food in nothing but my bathrobe. I thought I’d die," he wrote.

Luckily, a theater guy pulled him out of his mundane existence and offered him a new lease on life.

"But some people didn’t give up on me. @davidfabrosmedia pulled me to audition for a play in 2017. That play gave me hope, little by little," he recalled.

"I’ll never forget rehearsals with Sir @nicanortiongson. They begged me not to ruin their masterpiece. When I finally performed, I gave it my all and when I came off stage, they hugged me. I said, “Thank you, I’ll do it again on the next run.” But they told me, “No, do it again this afternoon for your muscle memory," he wrote.

That began his triumph as a renewed man.

"In 2018, while I was in rehab, Direk @chrismillado called me: “Baron, you won and I’m accepting your award on your behalf. If you do good things, good things will happen to you.” That call reminded me to hold on," he shared.

Capping his post, Geisler wrote: "Looking back, this was more than theater. It was survival, reflection, and the beginning of finding myself again. #thankyoulord."