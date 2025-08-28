Modern reset for modern men in Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo's fall 2025 campaign, photographed by Takay in Japan, sets the brand's craft language against a backdrop of brick and stone.

The creative direction blends East London's 1990s grit with Tokyo street style, creating a study of how tailoring history may evolve while maintaining clarity.

Models appear in various locations throughout the campaign, posed against brick walls or sitting on gray steps.

“I love the idea of tradition that isn’t always traditional — respecting the craft and know-how to create something that speaks of today. For the latest Jimmy Choo men’s collection, we wanted to really think about fundamentals, of silhouette, shape, detailing, and reshape iconic pieces into something that feels right for now,” said Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi.

The collection also emphasizes Jimmy Choo’s design vocabulary with a distinct point of view, showcasing the brand’s DNA across every part of a man’s wardrobe.

Key highlights include the Buff tassel loafers, which feature leather fringes and metal belt ends; the Diamond X II, an exaggerated sneaker with a sculptural sole; and the Diamond Maxi, an all-white sneaker crafted from quilted napa leather.

Accessories for the season lean toward sleek and compact silhouettes, with the Diamond Hobo, Diamond Zip, and Box Camera bags designed as portable crossbody pieces.

As part of its digital expansion, Jimmy Choo is collaborating for the first time with the fashion gaming app Drest, allowing users to interact with the brand’s newly launched Wardrobe Icons campaign, which carries a Parisian theme.