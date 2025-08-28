MMDA, Manila assure public of coordination on San Mateo landfill use

An assurance was issued by Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Don Artes and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Thursday that the city government was properly informed and coordinated with regarding the disposal of additional waste at the San Mateo landfill.

Artes said the landfill, which has been operational since 2011, is covered by an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) approved by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Rizal provincial government. He stressed that Metro Manila has long been using the facility and that only additional volume from Manila was now being accommodated.

“To set the records straight, everyone was informed by MMDA, and the City of Manila was properly coordinated with regarding the additional volume of waste being brought to the San Mateo landfill, which is within its capacity and has the necessary approvals,” Artes said.

The statement of Artes was backed by Mayor Moreno, who said there was no issue of being caught off guard. “We were properly informed. The City of Manila was coordinated with,” Moreno said, adding that the city had also been exploring other landfill options to prepare for possible contingencies.

The MMDA chief noted that he had already spoken with local officials in San Mateo, including the barangay captain, and would also coordinate with Rizal Governor Rebecca Ynares about future waste management arrangements. He added that Metro Manila’s waste disposal is being managed to avoid any crisis following the closure of the Navotas sanitary landfill.

The agency is also considering new proposals, including two applications for landfill accreditation and a public-private partnership proposal for a waste-to-energy facility.

The public was assured by Artes that there will be no solid waste crisis in Metro Manila, saying, “This was not sudden, nobody was surprised. Everything has been properly coordinated with the affected local government units.”