Meralco named Company of the Year at 21st Philippine Quill Awards

Manila Electric Company (Meralco), led by Manuel V. Pangilinan, has once again been recognized for excellence in business communications, winning 36 awards and earning the top honor of “Company of the Year” at the 21st Philippine Quill Awards.

The distribution utility received 10 Awards of Excellence and 26 Awards of Merit for its communication programs focusing on customer service, sustainability, corporate social responsibility, public safety, and digital transformation.

“This honor affirms the vital role of strategic communication in advancing Meralco’s mission to keep the lights on. Being named Company of the Year inspires us to continue raising the bar in using clear, timely, and relevant communication as a driver of positive change that empowers the communities we serve, and builds trust with our stakeholders,” said Joe R. Zaldarriaga, Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications.

Meralco’s recognition cements its position as an industry leader in both energy and communications, making it the only company to earn the “Company of the Year” distinction five times.

The company’s award-winning programs spanned a wide array of initiatives, including campaigns leveraging data analytics, creative communications for monthly rate adjustments, sustainability projects promoting diversity, renewable energy, and urban farming, as well as customer service programs like the Lifeline Rate Program and Interruptible Load Program.

Other highlighted initiatives included cybersecurity awareness campaigns, digitalization projects such as the Meralco Newsroom and Manong Joe digital channels, public safety campaigns like Anti-Urban Blight and year-round electrical safety communications, corporate social responsibility programs for electrification of marginalized households and livelihood support, and comprehensive stakeholder management.

“These recognitions highlight Meralco’s ability to deliver messages that resonate with stakeholders, drive organizational performance, and contribute to nation-building,” Zaldarriaga added.

The Philippine Quill Awards, now in its 21st year and organized by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines, is the country’s premier recognition program for business communication, honoring organizations that use strategic communication to achieve goals and make a societal impact.