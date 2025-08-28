Meralco hailed as ‘Company of the Year’ at Quill

In its vital role of strategic communication in advancing the firm’s mission to keep the lights on, the Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) took home 36 awards and earned the highly coveted recognition as “Company of the Year” at the prestigious 21st Philippine Quill Awards.

Meralco took home 10 Awards of Excellence and 26 Awards of Merit for its exemplary communications programs centered on customer service, sustainability, corporate social responsibility, public safety and digital transformation.

“This honor affirms the vital role of strategic communication in advancing Meralco’s mission to keep the lights on. Being named Company of the Year inspires us to continue raising the bar in using clear, timely, and relevant communication as a driver of positive change that empowers the communities we serve, and builds trust with our stakeholders,” Meralco vice president and head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga said.

The company’s latest recognition as Company of the Year cements its position as an industry leader — not just in energy, but also in communications — as the sole company to have earned the prestigious distinction five times.

Further, the distribution utility’s award-winning communications programs spanned a wide range of advocacies and initiatives, including the effective use of data for communication campaigns, and creative and impactful executions to communicate the company’s monthly rate adjustments.

Also, Meralco was extolled for its sustainability initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion, renewable energy and urban farming; customer service efforts like the Lifeline Rate Program and the Interruptible Load Program; cybersecurity awareness; digitalization projects including the Meralco Newsroom and Manong Joe digital channels; public safety campaigns such as the Anti-Urban Blight program and year-round electrical safety communications; corporate social responsibility programs such as electrification for marginalized households and livelihood platforms; and stakeholder management and events.