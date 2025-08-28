Meet the author of 'Welcome to Hyunam-dong Bookshop'

This September, step into a world where stories feel like home.
Hwang Boreum, the Korean author behind the international bestseller Welcome to Hyunam-dong Bookshop, will be in Manila to share her journey as a writer, the inspirations behind her beloved novel and the beauty she finds in everyday life.
The Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines, invites book lovers, dreamers and seekers of quiet joys to “Conversations with Hwang Boreum: Stories in the Bookshop,” happening from 10 to 14 September at the Manila International Book Festival and select venues.
September 10 to 14 — The Bookshop, MIBF (SMX Convention Center, inside NBS booth)
September 11 — Conversations Pt. I, KCC Library, Taguig (Register: bit.ly/StoriesInTheBookshop)
September 12 — Conversations Pt. II, UP Diliman (Register: bit.ly/StoriesInTheBookshop)
September 13 — Conversations Pt. III, MIBF Main Stage & NBS Booth
Described by readers as “a heartfelt, quiet read” and “an invitation to find warmth in life’s simple pleasures,” Welcome to Hyunam-dong Bookshop has touched hearts worldwide with its reflective narrative, tender character arcs, and hopeful message about second chances.