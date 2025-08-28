Meet the author of 'Welcome to Hyunam-dong Bookshop'

The Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines, invites book lovers, dreamers and seekers of quiet joys to “Conversations with Hwang Boreum: Stories in the Bookshop,” happening from 10 to 14 September at the Manila International Book Festival and select venues.

September 10 to 14 — The Bookshop, MIBF (SMX Convention Center, inside NBS booth)

September 11 — Conversations Pt. I, KCC Library, Taguig (Register: bit.ly/StoriesInTheBookshop)

September 12 — Conversations Pt. II, UP Diliman (Register: bit.ly/StoriesInTheBookshop)

September 13 — Conversations Pt. III, MIBF Main Stage & NBS Booth

Described by readers as “a heartfelt, quiet read” and “an invitation to find warmth in life’s simple pleasures,” Welcome to Hyunam-dong Bookshop has touched hearts worldwide with its reflective narrative, tender character arcs, and hopeful message about second chances.