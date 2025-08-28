Marquee players throw hats into draft

Submission of applications of aspiring Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) rookies has come to a close by the end of office hours today.

Marquee players led by overseas campaigners Juan Gomez de Liaño, Jason Brickman, Dalph Panopio, and former National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Most Valuable Player (MVP) Will Gozum, banner the list of the latest batch of aspirants hoping to hear their names called in the annual proceeding, slated for 7 September at the SM Mall of Asia.

Gomez de Liaño, a former University of the Philippines star, and Brickman, one of the few players to record 1,000 assists in the US National Collegiate Athletic Association, are expected to be on the top of mind of Terrafirma when it makes the first selection in the draft process.

But other hopefuls will surely try to make a good impression to build their stock in the two-day Draft Combine scheduled for 4 to 5 September at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Combine, beginning at 9 a.m., will test the aspirants’ skills through tests and scrimmages.

Last year, Jonnel Policarpio was named Combine Most Valuable Player, which helped him get selected sixth overall by NLEX.

LJay Gonzales of Far Eastern University was among the early birds to declare for the draft, along with the Emilio Aguinaldo College tandem of King Gurtiza and Harvey Pagsanjan.

Other notable players that have also submitted their applications are University Athletic Association 3x3 MVP CJ Austria and De La Salle University teammate Joshua David, Ateneo de Manila’s Chris Koon, University of Santo Tomas’ Christian Manaytay, College of Saint Benilde’s Mark Sangco and Jake Gaspay, Letran College’s Vincent Cuajao and Arthur Roque, University of Perpetual Help’s John Cedric Abis, University of the East’s Justin Guevarra and Arellano University’s Neil Tolentino.