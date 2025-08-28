Mariel Padilla marks double milestone with Robin at Disneyland

It was twice the joy and twice the magic for actress-host Mariel Padilla, who recently flew to Hong Kong Disneyland with her family to celebrate not just one, but two major milestones—her 41st birthday and her 15th wedding anniversary with husband, Senator Robin Padilla.

On Facebook, Mariel shared heartwarming snapshots of their trip, capturing moments filled with laughter, family bonding, and the unmistakable enchantment of Disney. “Double the joy, double the magic! Celebrating my 41st birthday and our 15th wedding anniversary in the most enchanting way at Hong Kong Disneyland,” she wrote.