Marcos should undergo lifestyle check too, says Hontiveros

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros said Thursday, 28 August, that President Ferdinand R. Marcos should include himself in a lifestyle check of government officials.

Hontiveros made the remark following the President's push to subject public officials to lifestyle checks to verify whether their assets match their declared income.

"I think this is just one of many things that can or should be done for the sake of showing good faith to our public, especially now that the issue of corruption is once again on the rise," Hontiveros told members of the media during a Kapihan session.

"Especially because of these flood control projects. It can be linked to others," Hontiveros added.

For Hontiveros, there is nothing stopping government officials from undergoing lifestyle checks.

She noted that a lifestyle check could be voluntarily initiated by the action of the Senate President and House Speaker or by the action of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, then other branches of government "could follow suit."

"Let's just see. The lifestyle check is supposedly an objective check, that's all, on people's lifestyles. So let's see who will pass or who will fail."