Manila Hotel launches handcrafted mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival

This year, the Mooncake Box of Four features an indulgent selection of flavors, including Single Yolk Red Bean, Single Yolk Pure White Lotus, Milk Golden Sand House, Black Sesame, and Passion Fruit. Each set comes in an elegant commemorative box inspired by the iconic façade of The Manila Hotel, making it a perfect gift for family, friends, and colleagues.

The Mooncake Box of Four is priced at P3,888 nett. Guests can enjoy an early bird offer of 30 percent off until 15 September 2025, bringing the price down to P2,721.60 nett. The regular price applies from 16 September to 6 October, with order pick-ups beginning on 16 September. Early bird promotions are subject to terms and conditions.

To place orders or inquire further, guests may contact +632 8527 0011, +632 5301 5500, +63 998 950 1912, or email restaurantrsvn@themanilahotel.com.