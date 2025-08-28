Maison Margiela x Miley Cyrus: Fashion house embraces celebrity

Maison Margiela has chosen Miley Cyrus to front its Autumn/Winter 2025 campaign, the first time in the label’s nearly 40-year history that it has used a celebrity as the face of its advertising.
The campaign, revealed on 28 August through the maison’s Instagram account, features Cyrus in a series of portraits by Paolo Roversi. Some images show the singer partially undressed and painted white, a nod to Margiela’s signature “bianchetto” technique from the late eighties.
The move marks a break from the house’s policy of anonymity. Since its founding in 1988 by Martin Margiela, the brand deliberately avoided celebrity endorsements and often emphasized collective creativity over individual fame. Even after Margiela left in 2009, the label continued to be led by an anonymous design team.
Cyrus, however, is no stranger to the brand. She has worn Margiela frequently in recent years, including looks for her 2023 single “Used To Be Young,” the 2024 Grammys, and the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The new campaign simply formalizes her ongoing connection to the label.