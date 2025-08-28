Maison Margiela x Miley Cyrus: Fashion house embraces celebrity

Maison Margiela has chosen Miley Cyrus to front its Autumn/Winter 2025 campaign, the first time in the label’s nearly 40-year history that it has used a celebrity as the face of its advertising.

The campaign, revealed on 28 August through the maison’s Instagram account, features Cyrus in a series of portraits by Paolo Roversi. Some images show the singer partially undressed and painted white, a nod to Margiela’s signature “bianchetto” technique from the late eighties.