Looking to recent past, Nartatez vows changes

With a hint of the controversial manner by which he was elevated to the post, Acting PNP Chief Police Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said that movements within the force will be transparent and fair.

Underlining the need for the Philippine National Police to manage its manpower effectively, Nartatez said the regular reshuffling and reassignment of personnel are part of efforts to optimize organizational performance and responsiveness.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. removed Nicolas Torre III as PNP chief, but the latter retains his four-star rank since he is still in active police service. Torre may have been fired, it has been surmised, over his reshuffling of police officials, including Nartatez, without the approval of the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

Nartatez, who holds the rank of police lieutenant general, or a three-star rank, has to wait for Torre to retire before he could become a full-fledged PNP chief since the rules only allow only one four-star police general at a time.

The Napolcom said it will issue a resolution affirming the appointment of Nartatez as acting PNP chief.

Napolcom vice chairperson and executive officer Rafael Vicente Calinisan said the resolution will be issued soon to ensure that Nartatez can exercise full powers over the PNP.

Personnel placements are not only routine but essential in maintaining a dynamic and efficient police force.

“Reshuffling is essentially about proper placement,” Nartatez said.

“We have established processes that ensure fairness and transparency in these movements — through the Senior Officers Placement and Promotion Board (SOPPB), particularly for third-level positions, various selection boards, and the Executive Committee composed of the PNP Command Group,” he added.

Nartatez noted that these mechanisms are effective and are strictly observed at all levels, “including the regional offices and national support units.”

He explained that reassignments are driven by a range of operational needs and organizational changes, including retirements, personnel separations, and lateral movements.

The adjustments, he noted, are necessary to sustain the PNP’s capability to respond effectively to national security challenges.