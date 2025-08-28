Lady Tams start redemption bid

Games today:

(UB Millennium Gym)

5 p.m. — Saint Benilde vs UB

7 p.m. — FEU vs Letran

BATANGAS CITY — Far Eastern University (FEU) begins its redemption campaign against Letran College in an exciting opening-day clash of the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Batangas Leg on Friday at the University of Batangas (UB) Millennium Gym here.

Falling short of winning the crown last year, the Lady Tamaraws are back to settle an unfinished business in the final stop of this three-leg tournament.

Game time is set at 7 p.m.

FEU head coach Tina Salak is parading a seasoned roster led by team captain setter Tin Ubaldo, Mitzi Panangin, Alyzza Devosora, Gerzel Petallo and Faida Bakanke.

The Lady Tamaraws were swept by powerhouse National University (NU) last year in the best-of-three championship series. FEU gave the then Bella Belen-led Lady Bulldogs a hard time as both games went into five sets.

The Lady Knights, on the other hand, will cling to the firepower of reigning tournament Best Opposite Spiker Judiel Nitura and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 100 Rookie of the Year Sheena Sarie.

Letran finished fourth in the previous edition after losing to NCAA archrival College of Saint Benilde in the battle for bronze.

Meanwhile, the reigning four-time NCAA champions Lady Blazers test the mettle of hosts UB Lady Brahmans in the curtain-raiser set at 5 p.m.

Veterans Zamantha Nolasco, Jessa Dorog, Chenae Basarte and Rhea Densing banner the Jerry Yee-mentored Saint Benilde.

“We’re happy that we’re able to play often. I hope we learn continue to learn,” Yee said.

“For as long as the players perform well, I’m good.”

UB, the 2024-25 Universities and Colleges Athletic League runner-up, is out to defend its turf in the quick single-round robin format competition, where the team with the best record will be declared champion.

The Lady Brahmans reached the quarterfinals last year but were booted out by Letran.

NU reigned supreme in the opening leg in Davao City after sweeping runner-up University of the Philippines, Notre Dame of Dadiangas University, and the Davao Selection, which was composed of players from Ateneo de Davao University, Holy Cross of Davao College, and the University of Mindanao.

Adamson University also had a flawless conquest in the Cebu leg with wins over second-placer University of San Carlos, Ateneo de Manila University and University of Southern Philippines Foundation.

Lady Bulldogs rookie Sam Cantada was named Best Player of the Davao Leg while Alas Pilipinas member and Lady Falcons skipper Shaina Nitura grabbed the individual recognition in the Cebu stop of the tournament.