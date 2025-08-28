Kipchoge feeling Sydney pressure

SYDNEY, Australia (AFP) — Eliud Kipchoge said the desire to inspire others drove him to enter this week’s Sydney Marathon with the Kenyan legend admitting there was “huge pressure” on him to win.

The 40-year-old, arguably the greatest men’s marathon runner of all time, headlines the field on Sunday in a race being run for the first time as one of the elite World Marathon Majors.

It puts it on a par with London, New York, Tokyo, Berlin, Chicago and Boston, and two-time Olympic champion and 11-time major winner Kipchoge was eager to be involved.

“It’s a huge pressure for me to win the race, but there’s more pressure for me to inspire more people to take up running,” Kipchoge, who is aiming for a major success in his fifth different city, told Olympics.com.

“For me, there’s more pressure to show the people in Australia and beyond what’s needed to enjoy running and showcase my longevity as far as marathon running is concerned.”

Kipchoge failed to finish a marathon for the first time at the Paris 2024 Olympics, sparking speculation that his career may be nearing an end.

But he ran the London Marathon in April, finishing sixth, and said he was unfazed by retirement talk.

“I have nothing more to prove to the world,” he said, adding that he wants to keep building on his legacy.

“I tell young people that the more you stay in any profession, the more you gain knowledge, get more expertise, and I believe that’s what I am showing.”