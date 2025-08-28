Jeraldine Blackman reveals heart condition, to undergo surgery

Social media personality Jeraldine Blackman is suffering from a heart condition called Right Ventricular Outflow Tract Ventricular Tachycardia, and a surgery is needed to treat it.
“For the past three years, I’ve been closely monitored, and this year I’m finally having a surgery. Many of you know about the accidental finding of my left ventricular septal aneurysm, discovered in June 2022. It had remained stable — until recently,” she wrote on Instagram.
Just last week, she saw her cardiologist who discovered that she had developed an arrhythmia (an abnormal heart rhythm).
“Six months ago, these extra beats weren’t there, so this is something new. For now, I’m wearing monitors for the next 2 weeks (so you might notice them in my videos 🙈🥴). After that, my cardiologist will set a surgery date,” she added.
According to the cardiologists that Blackman has consulted in Australia, her aneurysm is likely a condition that she was born with or even developed before birth.
“I’ll keep you all updated over the coming weeks about the surgery plan and how I’m doing. Please don’t worry, I’m okay! 💪 I’ve got Jette and Nimo with me in this battle!”