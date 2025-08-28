Jeraldine Blackman reveals heart condition, to undergo surgery

Just last week, she saw her cardiologist who discovered that she had developed an arrhythmia (an abnormal heart rhythm).

“Six months ago, these extra beats weren’t there, so this is something new. For now, I’m wearing monitors for the next 2 weeks (so you might notice them in my videos 🙈🥴). After that, my cardiologist will set a surgery date,” she added.

According to the cardiologists that Blackman has consulted in Australia, her aneurysm is likely a condition that she was born with or even developed before birth.

“I’ll keep you all updated over the coming weeks about the surgery plan and how I’m doing. Please don’t worry, I’m okay! 💪 I’ve got Jette and Nimo with me in this battle!”