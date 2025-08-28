JBC starts interviews for Ombudsman post

The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has started its public interviews on Thursday for the position of Ombudsman following the retirement of Samuel Martires.

Former Commission on Audit Chairperson Michael Aguinaldo, Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Romeo Benitez, and private practitioner Atty. Jonie Caroche-Vestido were among the first to be interviewed.

Bautista G. Corpin Jr. and Stephen C. Cruz were also on the list for the first day. Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla is among the 17 applicants vying for the position.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. recently appointed Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas Dante Vargas as the acting Ombudsman.