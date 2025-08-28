Japan, Philippines strengthen ties through key infra, ODA projects

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Parliamentary League, led by House of Representatives member and Chairperson Ms. OBUCHI Yuko, held extensive discussions with senior Philippine officials on 27 August 2025, focusing on economic cooperation projects between Japan and the Philippines.

The league is visiting the Philippines to monitor the progress of Official Development Assistance (ODA) projects and to participate in the 60th anniversary ceremony of the JICA Overseas Cooperation Volunteers (JOCV).

During their visit, JICA representatives met with Department of Transportation Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon; Department of Public Works and Highways Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain; Department of Economy, Planning, and Development Undersecretary Joseph J. Capuno; Department of Budget and Management Undersecretary Rolando U. Toledo; and Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil L. Gavan. Discussions focused on ongoing ODA projects and potential areas for collaboration.

The JICA Parliamentary League emphasized the Philippines as a key strategic partner of Japan, highlighting shared values and the longstanding cooperative relationship that has strengthened regional stability.

In response, Philippine officials expressed gratitude for Japan’s continued support, citing major infrastructure projects such as the Davao City Bypass, Metro Manila Subway Project, and North–South Commuter Railway. They also acknowledged Japanese assistance for Light Rail Transit development, flood control initiatives in Metro Manila and Cavite, and maritime projects, including patrol vessel provisions.

Officials stressed that these projects significantly improve quality of life while reinforcing bilateral cooperation. They also recognized the contributions of JOCV volunteers to education, healthcare, agriculture, environment, and rural development across the country, promoting mutual understanding at the grassroots level.

Japan remains the top ODA provider to the Philippines, and as both countries approach the 70th anniversary of normalized diplomatic relations in 2026, officials hope these initiatives will further deepen friendship and collaboration.