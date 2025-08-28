Japan lawmakers reaffirm vow to Phl infra push

Japanese lawmakers are reaffirming their support for big-ticket infrastructure projects in the Philippines, signaling continuity of Japan’s role as the country’s top development partner and investor in public works.

On 27 August, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Parliamentary League, led by its chairperson and House of Representatives member Obuchi Yuko, met with senior Philippine officials to review the progress of Japan-funded infrastructure and development programs.

The delegation held discussions with Transportation Secretary Vivencio Dizon, Public Works Undersecretary Emil Sadain, Economic Planning Undersecretary Joseph Capuno, Budget Undersecretary Rolando Toledo and Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan.

Japanese officials highlighted the Philippines’ strategic importance, noting that the partnership is anchored on shared values and long-term stability. Philippine officials, in turn, emphasized that JICA-backed projects — such as the Metro Manila Subway, North–South Commuter Railway, and Davao City Bypass — are crucial to easing transport bottlenecks, boosting trade, and strengthening resilience against floods and maritime threats.

Other projects under Japan’s ODA portfolio include light rail upgrades, flood management systems in Metro Manila and Cavite, and the provision of patrol vessels to enhance maritime security.

The visit comes as both countries prepare to mark the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties in 2026, with Japan positioning itself as the Philippines’ most consistent partner in funding large-scale infrastructure.

Philippine officials also cited the contributions of JICA’s volunteer corps in grassroots sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture, which have reinforced people-to-people ties alongside big-ticket capital investments.

Japan has remained the Philippines’ largest ODA provider, a status Manila expects to sustain as the government accelerates its “Build Better More” infrastructure program.