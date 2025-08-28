Hontiveros faces ethics complaint over alleged bribery, witness tampering

Lawyers filed a formal ethics complaint against Senator Risa Hontiveros before the Senate, accusing her of “disorderly behavior” and multiple alleged ethical violations, including witness tampering, bribery, and unlawful custody of minors.

In a Complaint-Affidavit dated 26 August 2025, complainants Manuelito de los Reyes Luna, Jacinto Paras, and DAILY TRIBUNE columnist Ferdinand Topacio urged the Senate to investigate the senator and consider disciplinary action, including possible suspension or expulsion.

Three main issues were cited in the complaint:

First, it references the recantation of a witness, Michael Maurillo, who allegedly testified in a 2024 Senate inquiry led by Hontiveros regarding the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) and SMNI. The complainants claim Maurillo later accused the senator in an online video of paying him one million pesos to falsely implicate Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, former President Rodrigo Duterte, and Vice President Sara Duterte.

Second, the complaint includes a sworn statement from a certain Mark Clarence Manalo, a former employee of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation. Manalo alleged that an assistant of Senator Hontiveros, Atty. Jaye Bekema, along with her driver, Ryan T. Tazo, gave money to a co-worker, “V-jay,” to provide false testimony during the 2021 Senate investigation into the Pharmally scandal.

Third, the complaint revives allegations from 2017 that Senator Hontiveros unlawfully took custody of three minor children—Sheen, Faith, and John Roy Concepcion—who were potential witnesses in the Senate investigation of the killing of Kian delos Santos. The affidavit claims the senator kept the children without court order or parental consent and did not turn them over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) or the Department of Justice (DOJ), despite requests from the children’s father and the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO).

They argued that these actions constitute “disorderly behavior” under Article VI, Section 16(3) of the 1987 Constitution, which empowers the Senate to punish its members.

They have asked the Senate to refer the matter to its Committee on Ethics and Privileges for immediate action.

The senator has yet to issue a statement regarding the complaint.