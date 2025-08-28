Hontiveros dismisses ethics rap: ‘Recycled lies, harassment’

Senate Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros blasted the ethics complaint filed against her on Thursday, 28 August, by lawyers Ferdinand Topacio, Jacinto Paras, and Manny Luna.

"Recycled lies, harassment," was how Hontiveros described the complaint when asked by reporters.

"I will bravely face their complaint once I read it," the senator said during Kapihan sa Senado.

Topacio and his group filed the complaint over Hontiveros’ alleged use of a witness in a Senate hearing who later recanted and accused her of bribery.

In their 13-page complaint-affidavit, the lawyers cited Hontiveros’ presentation of Michael Maurillo as a witness in early 2024 on alleged abuses at the Davao City compound of the Apollo Quiboloy-led Kingdom of Jesus Christ and at Sonshine Media Network International. Maurillo also testified that former President Rodrigo Duterte received firearms from Quiboloy, but he retracted the statement in June 2025.

The lawyers further cited a sworn statement by Mark Clarence Manalo, who claimed that Hontiveros’ driver, Ryan Tazo, gave money to a Pharmally probe witness, identified only as “V-jay,” to testify falsely against Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.

“Manalo accused Senator Hontiveros of bribing V-jay to testify in the Senate hearing against Pharmally,” the complaint read.

Hontiveros, however, said she is unfazed and will remain focused on her work.

"We have a lot of work to do here in the Senate, and there are still dramas. But that's okay, we won't be distracted by that," she said.

"I will read the complaint and deal with it in its entirety," she added.