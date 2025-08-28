Gov’t touts stronger waste management halfway through Marcos admin

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) reported progress in solid waste management during the first three years of the Marcos administration, citing more local government units (LGUs) with approved and renewed 10-year solid waste management (SWM) plans.

From July 2022 to June 2025, 328 LGUs secured approval for their SWM plans while 41 renewed theirs, according to the DENR-Environment Management Bureau. This brought the total number of cities and municipalities with approved and implemented plans to 89 percent, or 1,416 out of 1,592 LGUs.

“These plans serve as the foundation for maximizing resource recovery and reducing dependence on landfill disposal,” Environment Secretary Raphael PM Lotilla said. He added that the plans cover strategies for efficient waste collection, equipment maintenance, and the operation of waste management facilities.

“Proper implementation of these plans involves segregation at source, waste diversion, and the establishment of local disposal facilities to prevent pollution, especially marine litter,” Lotilla said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier urged local chief executives to strengthen the implementation of sound waste management practices, noting that poor disposal practices contribute to flooding and environmental degradation.

The 10-year SWM plan, mandated under Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, requires LGUs to establish programs for reuse, recycling, composting, and efficient waste handling. LGUs must also conduct public information drives, set up materials recovery facilities (MRFs) and sanitary landfills (SLFs), and partner with organizations to improve recycling and waste processing.

The DENR said operational MRFs have increased from 11,779 in 2022, serving 17,636 barangays, to 12,864 in 2025, now serving 19,464 barangays — or nearly half of all barangays nationwide.

Meanwhile, the number of operational SLFs grew from 287 in 2022, serving 567 LGUs, to 343 this year, servicing 748 LGUs — or 49 percent of all cities and municipalities.