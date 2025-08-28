Gov’t launches citizen-based project tracking

Commuters and the public will soon play a direct role in tracking government transport projects after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Department of Budget and Management (DBM) signed an agreement on for a new digital monitoring system.

The DOTr said Thursday that the initiative will use citizen feedback alongside modern technology such as satellites, drones, and geotagging to monitor and evaluate big-ticket infrastructure projects.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said public involvement is essential in ensuring that projects deliver real benefits.

The project, called Digital Information for Monitoring and Evaluation (DIME), will set up a technology-enabled reporting mechanism to validate project implementation.

Under the agreement, DOTr will provide DBM with detailed data on infrastructure projects, including geospatial mapping, timelines, and reports on environmental and social impacts.

“This system developed by the DBM and our partners in the academe will be instrumental in making sure that government projects will reach and benefit Filipinos,” Dizon said during the signing with Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman.

Also present at the event were Information Secretary Henry Aguda, Metro Manila Development Authority Chair Romando Artes, and Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano.