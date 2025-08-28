Gomez claims 'media spin' over damaged flood project

TACLOBAN CITY – Leyte Fourth District Rep. Richard Gomez said there exists a well-coordinated "media spin" targeting him in relation to a flood control project that was damaged in the recent flood.

In a social media post on Thursday evening, Gomez said somebody is orchestrating the attack based on the similarities of questions being raised by "socmed and agencies."

Gomez posted screenshots of text messages sent by various news agencies requesting an interview regarding a disclosure by Matag-ob, Leyte Mayor Bernie Tacoy that the flood control project Gomez implemented in his town collapsed in the recent flood.

"Alam na alam mong merong nagkukumpas," Gomez wrote in his post. "Alam na alam mong ginastusan."

"Gastos pa more mga ungas," he added.

But the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines is not amused by the solon's tirade, especially since the screenshots included the names and mobile numbers of media practitioners, which it said violates data privacy law.

"Apart from the allegations that colleagues were paid as part of supposed 'media spin', Gomez posted screenshots with media workers' names and numbers, a potential violation of data privacy and an action that puts them at risk of harassment and fraud," the NUJP stated in a media alert.

"We remind Gomez that media asking for his side on the matter actually favors him," it said.

"The requests give him a chance to address allegations made by Matag-ob Mayor Bernie Tacoy, who has also criticized him for alleged lack of support during heavy flooding, and making them is part of journalists' jobs," the NUJP added.

The media organization said that Gomez could have simply ignored the request without imputing malice or exposing the media's private information.

"Despite the media community's recent reflections on the practices of some of its members, claiming media bias and spin to avoid answering questions will only go so far," the NUJP added.