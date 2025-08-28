Go files bill seeking national fertilizer, pesticide subsidy program

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has filed Senate Bill (SBN) No. 681, proposing the institutionalization of a National Fertilizer and Pesticide Subsidy Program under the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The measure, to be known as the “National Fertilizer and Pesticide Subsidy for Farmers Act of 2025” if passed into law, aims to reduce production costs, improve yields, and help Filipino farmers stay competitive amid challenges such as pest infestations and climate change.

“Magtulungan at magmalasakit tayo sa isa’t isa lalo na sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan na isang kahig isang tuka. Importante na happy ang ating mga magsasaka. Sikapin nating walang magutom na Pilipino at walang maiiwan sa ating pagbangon,” Go said.

Go emphasized that fertilizers and pesticides are vital to food security, noting that without these inputs, crops would not develop optimally, leading to poor harvests. He also warned that pests, weeds, and diseases cause an estimated 26 to 40 percent loss of potential agricultural output annually worldwide.

“Without the aid of pesticides, over half of global crops would be vulnerable to destruction from pests and diseases,” he added, stressing that climate change has further worsened infestations, threatening farmers’ incomes.

The bill proposes subsidies through vouchers, with allocations of at least P6,000 per hectare annually for fertilizers and P2,000 per hectare annually for pesticides. Beneficiaries must be Filipino citizens of legal age registered under the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA).

According to Go, the proposed law would benefit both farmers and consumers. “By institutionalizing fertilizer and pesticide subsidies, the government will provide much-needed support to reduce production costs and improve yields, helping local farmers remain competitive,” he said.

He added that consumers would also gain better access to affordable, high-quality produce.

Go has long championed legislation supporting the agriculture sector. He co-authored Republic Act (RA) 11901, which enhances financing mechanisms for farmers and fisherfolk, and RA 11953, the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which condones unpaid loans of agrarian reform beneficiaries.

The senator also filed measures such as SBN 680, proposing post-harvest facilities in every agricultural municipality, and SBN 673, granting free crop insurance coverage for smallholder farmers cultivating five hectares or less.