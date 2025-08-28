Gilas gets boost with ‘passport-only’ rule

The title-retention campaign of Gilas Pilipinas in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games gets a major boost after the organizers agreed to implement a “passport-only” eligibility rule among all competitors.

SEA Games chief of mission Dr. Raul Canlas told DAIL TRIBUNE that in a decision announced last 19 August in Bangkok, the SEA Games Federation Council and the local organizing body will not adopt the eligibility guidelines being used by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Instead, they will require competitors to present their valid passports that they used in traveling to Thailand to prove that they are legitimate citizens of the country they wish to represent.

“It was just announced during the CDM meeting because I clarified it. It will be by passport only,” Canlas said in a phone conversation on Thursday.

“For basketball, they would only need their passport but they have to use that Philippine passport to get in and out of Thailand.”

The latest news could be a game-changer for the Filipino cagers, who are gunning for their tournament-best 20th SEA Games gold medal under head coach Norman Black.

Naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame could team up once again like they did in 2023 where they powered the Philippines to its first Asian Games gold medal after 61 years.

De La Salle University star Mike Phillips could also suit up for Gilas if Season 88 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), which starts on 19 September, finishes before the start of the SEA Games.

Phillips, who is not classified as a local by FIBA, is no stranger to the biennial meet as he already suited up for Gilas in Cambodia alongside Green Archers teammate Mason Amos and current Magnolia guard Jerom Lastimosa.

With the Philippine Basketball Association happening in the middle of the SEA Games, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) could see the UAAP players as possible representatives topped with a pair of naturalized players in Brownlee and Kouame and, possibly, a high school standout in Kieffer Alas.

UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag said it will be up to the member schools whether or not they will lend players for the national team.

“The teams will have the discretion if they’ll lend their players (for the SEA Games) if ever, for now,” Saguisag said.

“The good thing here is, (SBP executive director) Erika Dy is a very good friend and we have constant communication. They understand our position.”