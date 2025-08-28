GAP wants to host more major events

The Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) wants to host more international competitions after drawing positive feedback from the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

GAP president Cynthia Carrion said FIG officials urged her to host more events in the future after seeing their preparation for the 3rd FIG Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the Marriott Grand Ballroom from 20 to 24 November.

Carrion, a former Tourism undersecretary and Philippine Sports commissioner, said they are hosting one of the world’s most prestigious gymnastics events because they want to showcase the best that they can offer.

“I mean, they’re so happy. They’re all happy. In fact, they want more competitions here like the World Cups,” Carrion said.

“They were saying: ‘You should bid for the World Cups,’ and we’re already bidding also for the Asian Championships because they like it here in the Philippines.”

“We have to show off our country.”

Competitions like the FIG World Cup could help boost the Filipino gymnasts’ morale when competing in international tournaments.

The legs of the World Cup serve as qualifiers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and having the local crowd cheer on bets such as two-time gold medalist Carlos Yulo, John Ivan Cruz, Miguel Besana, Justin de Leon, Emma Malabuyo, Aleah Finnegan and Levi Jung-Ruivivar would help them perform better.

Carrion is hoping the success of the Junior World Championships will convince more sponsors to fund their endeavors.

“There are so many willing to support, but of course, these promises are needed now. I want to see the money,” said Carrion, who will be banking on the efforts of gymnasts Eldrew Yulo and Elisabeth Antone.

“It’s because we have so many expenses. Knowing that we’re transparent, every centavo that we spend will be shown and everything is given to our athletes and to our suppliers.”